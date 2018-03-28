Citizens cautioned against paying bribes to police officers

The police spokesperson has cautioned the public against paying bribes to police officers, even if they are asked to.

Brigadier General Daniel Justine said they have received complaints from the public about police personnel extorting money from the public.

He said such officers are soliciting money illegally.

“The police duty is to serve the public; there is no reason for you to pay them money. If they ask for bribes, say no.”

Justine urged the public to immediately report any officer believed to be harassing, beating or asking for bribes.

“We have already arrested a number of police officers who have been involved in these kind of crimes, some of them were dismissed, and others are in prisons,” he said.

This month, the Inspector General of Police warned the traffic police against harassing motorists.

He also ordered them to stop confiscating the old but valid driver’s licenses.