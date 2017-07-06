Churches to organize prayers for independence day anniversary

The South Sudan Council of Churches says it is organizing prayers to be held on Monday, a day after the sixth independence anniversary.

The Secretary General of the Council, Father James Oyet told Eye Radio that the prayers are for thanking God for the six years of independence and to seek more spiritual guidance to move the country out of the current crisis.

“We are going to pray on that day to thank God for the independence of this country, to thank God for the independence of this homeland called South Sudan,” Father Oyet said.

“We understand the difficulties we are going through but we want to offer to God, God who knows our hearts, God who knows the hearts of people of South Sudan will listen surely to our prayer. We want to thank him for these six years of independence and we want to ask him to help us out of this crisis,” he said.

Father Oyet says that the prayers at Dr.John Garang Mausoleum will be for roughly two hours.

“The day of the pray is Monday 10th July 2017. The prayers will take place at John Garang Mausoleum starting from 10 o’clock and end at mid-day; two hours of medication to God,” he said.