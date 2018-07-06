Church requests to mediate Khartoum talks

The South Sudan Council of Churches has requested Khartoum peace mediators to give it another chance to mediate a South-South dialogue.

Two months ago, the Church led exclusively South Sudanese negotiations among the parties to try and narrow gaps in Addis Ababa.

However, the intra-South Sudanese dialogue ended fruitless.

“I requested for another round of two days of South- South dialogue for South Sudanese parties. In addition, I requested also for a place for prayers on Sunday because the 9th July will find us here,” said Enock Tombe, the Retired Bishop of the ECSS.

He told Eye Radio that the church needs another chance to soften the parties to compromise their positions.

“We started it in Addis Ababa and we did not finish. There were 27 challenges to be addressed to build the trust which have been lost according to the political leaders we met.”

The last intra-South Sudanese talks mediated by the Church was lead the Archbishop of the ECSS, Justin Badi Arama.