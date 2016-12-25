Church leader calls for unity

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church on South Sudan and Sudan Daniel Deng Bul is urging the people of South Sudan to make peace an “attractive option”.

In his Christmas message through Eye Radio, Dr Deng Bul urged South Sudanese to embrace the values of hope, love and unity.

He said Christmas holiday is a reminder to the people to unite and work for lasting peace in the country.

“It is time for us to unite although our country is going through difficulties,” Dr Bul stressed.

Archbishop Daniel Deng Bul also urged the people of South Sudan to welcome the national dialogue for peace and reconciliation, which was announced by President Salva Kiir early this month.