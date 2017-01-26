Church condemns attack on Kajo-keji civilians

The Diocese of Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Kajo-Keji, Yei River, has condemned attack on civilians in a recent fighting in the county.

On Friday, a fighting between government and opposition forces erupted in the county, causing the situation to “deteriorate”.

During the clashes, the church says human rights were abused, including sexual assault on a woman and killing six civilians. The administrator of Liwo County, Oliver Modi, is among the deceased.

As a result, civilians have fled several villages in the area due to insecurity.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the diocese says the inhabitants of Kuri, Piasuk, and Mekir among others, have left their homes due to deteriorating security situation in their areas.

“We, the church, therefore strongly condemn both warring sides and call on both sides to refrain from such atrocities on the civilians whom each representative side claims to protect and fights for their rights,” partly read the statement.

The church said some of the displaced persons have sought refuge at its headquarters in Romogi on the outskirt of Kajo-Keji town.

Yei River State has been witnessing clashes between the army and armed opposition groups since the violence erupted in Juba in July 2016.

According to the UNHCR, tens of thousands of civilians from the state have fled to the neighboring Uganda due to insecurity.