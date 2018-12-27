Christmas celebrations generally peaceful – citizens

Some South Sudanese say they have celebrated the Christmas day peacefully.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio’s Dawn program called from across the country on Wednesday.

“We celebrated the Christmas peacefully and nothing bad has happened, according Chol Mabior, a resident of Wau town.

The callers said they are thankful to their state governments and the security forces for maintaining order. They said there were no sounds of gunshots in their respective areas.

“People did not hear any gun shots, they are just moving up and down,” James Dwer who resides in the Capital Juba said.

Meanwhile, Koko, a resident of Yambio who identified himself by a single name said. “I want to thank our government of Gbudwe state for the protection and the security because we celebrated from morning to morning”

According to them, this has portrayed a sense of peace prevailing in the country. “Now we have seen that we are really in peace”

On the Christmas Eve, the police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justine said that maximum security was put in place in all the states

General Justine all major routes were manned with security forces to ensure people and their property are protected.

However, the citizen still want to see more during the forthcoming New Year celebrations next week done to ensure the same is replicated.