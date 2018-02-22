Christians to pray for S. Sudan and DRC on Friday

Christians around the world will on Friday pray for peace in South Sudan, according to the Catholic Church.

Friday, the 23rd of February, was chosen by Pope Francis earlier this month as world day of prayer for peace in the conflict-affected states of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The prayer comes days after peace partners could not make a meaningful progress on the second round of the high-level revitalization forum in Addis Ababa last week.

In South Sudan, the catholic bishops’ secretariat said the prayer will be held at Saint Teresa’s Cathedral in Juba from 4 p.m.