Christians asked to pray for peace and reconciliation

The Presidential Advisor for Islamic Affairs has called on Christians to use the Christmas season to pray for peace and stability in South Sudan.

Sheikh Juma Saed urges religious leaders in the various churches to include messages of reconciliation and forgiveness in their sermons.

Christians and friends around the world are marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We have suffered a lot in the last 4 years. We have suffered enough from war, from being displaced, in the refugee camps. We want in the next year all our people to come back home and join their families. We need to forgive and reconcile with one another,” he said.

Sheikh Juma told Eye Radio that the Muslim community in South Sudan wishes the country a Merry Christmas, and a year of peace ahead.

“I appeal to the Bishops and religious leaders who are leading prayers in various churches to soften the hearts of our people, and pray for love and peace among our people,” Sheikh Saed said.



People around the world spend Christmas day with family, praying, while others exchange gifts and support the needy.