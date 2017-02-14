Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in E Lakes

Fourteen people have died of cholera in Eastern Lakes, the state minister of health has confirmed.

The cholera outbreak was first reported in the state in mid-January.

Seven fatal cases were reported in Shambe; and seven others in Langmatot.

Dr. Achol Marial says the total number of cholera cases reported at Adior, Langmatot and Shambe is seventy-two.

Dr Achol believes poor hygiene and sanitation has contributed to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the director general in the ministry says samples have been sent to the World Health Organization for tests.

Mading Adhor says the state government now wants to relocate people from the islands.

“People will be sent to Camben, Adior, and Langmatot areas today,” Mr Adhor told Eye Radio this morning.

Cholera is an infectious disease caused by consuming contaminated food and drinks. It can be prevented through proper hygiene.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 4,000 cases and roughly 80 deaths have been reported across the country since June last year.