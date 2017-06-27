Cholera kills 60 in Kapoeta- Lobong

More than 60 people have died of cholera in Kapoeta State in the past two months, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore has said.

Mr. Lobong also said more than 2,000 cases have either been admitted or treated in health facilities since the outbreak began in May.

He said the exact number of people who might have been infected with cholera has not been established due to the remoteness of some areas.

“Cholera started in May and still up to today, it is still happened, generally in most parts of the state,” Mr. Lobong told Eye Radio this morning.

“Of course, these are cases that we were able to reach but there are some cases in very remote areas where we are not able to access and get the data,” he said.

Mr. Lobong released this data two weeks after the State Minister of Health, Stella Lorika, said tests had shown that some people in Kauto County were suffering from dysentery, not cholera.

She said a team of health workers was sent to Kauto to carry out tests after reports of suspected cholera in the area.

Cholera is a deadly disease caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. It can be prevented through proper hygiene and sanitation.

Cases of the epidemic are being reported across the country since the resurgence of the disease last year.