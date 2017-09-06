New cholera cases recorded in Juba and Tonj

Health officials in Juba and Tonj are reporting new cases of cholera just a week after the UN children’s agency said there was a decline all over the country.

Almost 20,000 cases of the disease have been registered and 355 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak in June last year.

Last week, UNICEF chief of communication Tim Irwin said few cases were being administered in health centers.

In Tonj, the officer in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation at the State Ministry of Health said eight new cases of cholera have been recorded in the former Tonj East County.

“I collect report at 5 pm every day; 8 cases – as of Monday -are from Makuac, Paliang and Ageer Bech and they were in category C. They were categorized in A, B and C, if they are in category C, they are serious,” Makuei Wek Ngor said.

Mr. Wek said the return of the epidemic is as a result of drinking of unclean water coupled with recent heavy rains.

More than 40 people died and over 1000 inhabitants of Tonj East were infected by cholera between May and July this year. The new cases are recorded after the area had not seen a single case for two months.

Meanwhile in Juba, the Director of Juba Teaching Hospital said the health facility received six new cases of cholera on Monday.

Dr. Isaac Maker said one has been discharged and the rest are still receiving treatment. He told Eye Radio the cases were reported from different areas in Juba.

“One is discharged and the rest are still here at the cholera treatment center. They are coming from different places; Khor William, Tong Piny, Hai Game and other areas,” Dr. Maker said.

But he says no deaths have been reported. Dr. Maker said there are enough qualified medical personnel to respond to any emergency associated with cholera.

“We [have been] prepared since last year. People are being trained regularly and we have the supplies,” he added.

Cholera is a deadly disease caused by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. It can be prevented through proper hygiene and sanitation.