Cholera cases still exist in POCs

There is still active transmission of cholera among the displaced people in UNMISS camps across the country, the UN children’s agency has said.

It says a total of 20 new cases were reported in January; three from Bentiu PoC, five cases from Juba, and 12 cases from Panyijiar.

In Mayendit, UNICEF says since 7th January, 64 suspected cholera cases have been reported.

However, in its latest update, it says the cases are declining in most of the IDP camps.

UNICEF says seven suspected cholera deaths from Bentiu are being investigated by a rapid response team led by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

In total, more than 4,000 cases and roughly 80 deaths have been reported since the onset of the outbreak in June 2016.