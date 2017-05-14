“My choice is to go home” – Gen. Malong

The former Chief of Staff of the SPLA, General Paul Malong says his intention was to go home in Aweil and start a private life.

He made the statement on his arrival in Juba on Saturday from Yirol Town.

General Paul Malong left Juba on Tuesday night when a decree was issued relieving him, saying he was on his way to his hometown of Aweil.

He told the press at Juba International Airport on Saturday that he was persuaded to return to Juba after meeting the officials from Eastern Lakes state while en-route to Aweil by road on Thursday.

On Friday, President Kiir assured General Malong that he would be safe on return from Yirol to Juba.

General Malong says he has come to Juba to listen to what he will be told, saying he intends to go back to his home area.

“I come back to hear why I am needed here. I will again ask them that I want to go back to my family in my home area. Because this is my choice, I want to go and stay at home, not for any intention. If I am not asked to do anything for the nation, I should do something for myself and that was my intention,” said Gen. Malong.

Ambassador Telar Ring, a member of a delegation that went to Yirol to talk to General Malong also spoke to the media upon arrival.

“Despite all the telephones that were coming, internally and externally, aggravating the situation as if South Sudan is going to explode, this has been contained. The former Chief of General Staff was mindful of the fact that he shouldn’t be the subject of dividing the South or bringing any bloodshed,” Amb. Telar said.

General Malong was relieved in a presidential decree on Tuesday and was replaced by General James Ajonga.