Chinese gov’t affirms support for R-ARCSS

The Chinese government has endorsed the revitalized peace agreement to affirm its support in the implementation.

China alongside the Troika member countries had earlier abstained signing the new peace accord in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, in September, 2018.

For Troika, which comprises US, Norway and UK – it did not sign the deal because its representatives were not allowed to fully participate in the Khartoum-mediated peace process, the US ambassador to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek, told Eye Radio recently.

But in order to support its implementation, the Chinese ambassador – He Xiang Dong – on behalf of his country signed the deal on Tuesday in presence of IGAD special envoy.

“Today [Tuesday], signing the R-ARCSS as a witness, shows that the government of China and the people of China will continue to support the peace process here in the Republic of South Sudan,” he said before inking the deal.

Meanwhile, the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan, Ismail Wais, welcomed the move.