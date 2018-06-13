China to upgrade SSBC

South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation is now expecting state-of-the art studios and a broadcast tower.

James Magok SSBC’s Director confirmed that a memorandum of understanding between South Sudan and the Chinese government was signed yesterday.

The agreement for upgrading and modernization of the broadcast studios at the state-owned radio and television was signed by senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and officials from the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan.

According to the Chinese State-run media Xinhua, the project is estimated to cost about 15 million Dollars.

James Magok said the new studios and Tower will improve the quality of SSBC’s services to the public.

“It has remained now the ground work now to be done. The Chinese team was here to complete their feasibility studies,” he said.

“By having new studios, it will make some changes in giving the services to the public and giving information to our people.”

The technical team from China shall be expected to train journalists on the Job on using the new equipment after the construction of the Studios.

There is no specific date mentioned but the project to be undertaken by Chinese engineers is expected kick off early next year.