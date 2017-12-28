Three children recuperating after explosion

The condition of three children who were rushed to Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment on Tuesday after an object exploded at a graveyard in Mauna area has stabilized.

The children who were said to be collecting scrap-metals at a graveyard at the junction of Jebel – Custom – Rock city road came across a suspicious objected detonated hurting them on the legs and faces.

Eye Radio’s journalist who was heading to the office was stopped by a crowd that swell the place seeking transportation assistance.

Joakino Francis who used his personal car to transport the children at the time said the children were bleeding profusely.

They were attended to at the emergency ward and admitted.

“They are all fine. Their condition is very good, their condition has stabilized. We don’t expect anything bad to happen to them again,” said Dr. Francis John, Deputy Director of Emergency Ward.

The public has been cautioned from picking objects that are suspicious.

On other matters, Dr. Francis also said over 120 accidents cases were reported since the 24th of December.

Others included people who engaged in physical fighting.Three died.