Three children injured in an explosion in Juba

Three children were rushed to Juba Teaching Hospital this morning after an object exploded near them at a graveyard on the Customs – Rock city road in Juba.

The children are said to have been collecting scrap-metals when the unknown object detonated.

Eye Radio’s journalist who was heading to the office at the time of the incident was stopped by a crowd seeking urgent transportation assistance for the wounded kids.

Joakino Francis, turned back and rushed the three to Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“I saw people running towards my car with children in their arms. They were bleeding profusely. They requested that I take them to the hospital, so I carried them at the back of the car with some other people helping. I am told they were collecting waste metals, scrap metals at the graveyard. They are seriously hurt,” Joakino said.

This is not the first time in which children were wounded in an explosion while collecting rusted metals around Juba.

According to the UN Mines Action Service, South Sudan still has Unexploded Ordinances, UXOs, as a result of the recent conflict.

In 2016 alone, UNMAS said it cleared over 20,000 UXOs and covered an area of 27 million square kilometers of land.

Unexploded ordinances are explosive weapons that did not explode when they were used and still pose a risk of detonation.

They include bombs, bullets, shells, grenades and landmines, which expose local communities to the threat of death or injury.

The public has been cautioned from picking random objects.

In case members of the public suspects a suspicious object in their residential area, they are advised to contact UNMAS on: 0920-001-055.