Children center demands justice for slain orphans

A children’s center in Juba is calling for justice for the two boys who were killed by a policeman on Sunday evening.

Emmanuel Kur and Otien Michael were shot dead during the incident. Kur was 23 and Michael, 19.

Though they are no longer children, they grew up at the SOS children Center. The incident took place on Sunday around 7pm at the checkpoint, next to their Center.

According to an official from the SOS children Centre, who declined to be named, the accused was arrested immediately.

“The investigation is on progress and as an organization we are following it actively to see that at the end of the day justice prevails.”

The motive of the killing is not clear, an act the source described as barbaric, saying it has affected them.

“…until now the motive behind this barbaric act is not yet clear to us, but the police and the government is cooperating and they are handling it well.”