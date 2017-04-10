Three children abducted between Lirya and Lokiliri

Three children have been abducted in two separate incidences in Lirya and Lokiliri Counties over the weekend.

On Saturday, two children, age 5 and 7, were traveling in a vehicle headed for Torit when they fell in an ambushed laid by gunmen in Khor-gaana, an area between Lirya and Lokiliri.

Peter Oringa, a relative of the abducted children said they were in the same vehicle with their mother when they were taken.

“One kid is a male and the other is a female,” said Oringa.

Meanwhile, a ten year old girl was also abducted on the same day, according to the Commissioner of Lokiliri County in Jubek state.

George Lodu Wani said the child was forcefully taken from Ngerjebe Boma in Lokiliri County.

“Her named is Flora Kaku Jacob. She was with a group of people who went to collect fire wood in the forest near the village,” said Wani.

However, Flora Kaku was later found in an army garrison in Billinyang village of Mangalla County.

Commissioner Wani added that more than 100 children have been abducted from his county since 2005 and some of them have not recovered up to now.