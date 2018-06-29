Child sex on the rise in Torit -Governor

Torit government says it has recorded an increase in the number of rape cases in the state.

According to the governor, the victims are mostly school-going children. He said the state has also registered a high number of girls practicing prostitution.

“One of the students raped a primary school girl. I got such similar information earlier. [But] You students still do not understand the law against rape” Tobiolo said.

The governor made the remarks while addressing students at the freedom square in Torit town on Wednesday.

“The second report I have received is that there are several children engaged in prostitution. This is a serious crime. If you are caught, the law stipulates that your parents will be held answerable, because they allowed you to practice such acts,” he added.

Governor Tobiolo warned the students against such practices. He also warned hotel owners against permitting child prostitution in their business premises.

“We have realized that there are some hotels being used to destroy our children, and interrupt their education. The owners of the hotels where you commit these crimes will also be held accountable.”



According to the South Sudan Penal Code, a consent given by a man or woman below the age of 18 years shall not be deemed to be consent, and such act will be considered as rape.

The accused will face a 14 year jail term.

It also says; anyone found keeping, managing or assisting in the keeping of a brothel or keeping someone for immoral purposes; commits the offence of facilitating prostitution, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years with a fine or with both.