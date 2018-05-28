Child dies, woman kidnapped in Gbudue road ambush

Authorities in Gbudue have confirmed that a young woman has been kidnapped and a baby has died during a road ambush in the state.

The 26 year-old woman was traveling in a Yambio-bound ambulance along other 4 passengers when the vehicle was intercepted by armed men.

The incident occurred near Rimenze, an area located 45 Kilometers East of Yambio town.

“A vehicle of World Vision was traveling from Makpandu to Yambio with five people on board. One child was sick with the parents and young woman was coming for her review,” said Pia Philip, the acting state minister of information.

“When they reached around Rimenze, the rebels in the bush decided to stop them and took the ambulance.”

Mr Pia added that the child passed away on arrival in Yambio because he was anaemic and needed blood.

There have been reports of similar incidents lately in the Western Equatoria region.

Last week, at least 22 people were abducted by armed groups in Tombura.