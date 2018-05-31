Chief whip resigns

The SPLM Chief Whip in the transitional parliament has resigned from his position.

Atem Garang told Eye Radio on Thursday that his resignation came after a disagreement with speaker over increment of MPs allowances.

This includes sitting, medical, and housing allowances.

However, Garang objects to this, saying now is not the time for the peoples’ representatives to raise allowances because the country is facing economic hardships.

But he said he consulted with his constituents, who are opposed to the resignation:

“I have resigned from the parliament, but my community and those who elected me in 2010 opposed this step – to resign from the parliament, because they believe that I am the person who’s representing them.”

Garang added that he is still discussing the move with the constituents.