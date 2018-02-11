Chamber of Commerce SG calls for calm as RF continues

The Secretary General of the South Sudan Chamber of Commerce has called on South Sudanese to observe calm in the country as talks on the revitalization forum continues.

Simon Akuei, who is representing the business community at the forum, is also urging the leaders to restraint from violence by instructing the forces not fight.

“I want to say that the parties should lower their heads on their position and also compromise on the peace agreement because we need peace in South Sudan,” he told Eye Radio.

“And at the same time, observe the cessation of hostilities. Don’t instruct your force to fight. Let us observe calm in the country while we discuss this peace agreement.”

Mr. Akuei said parties at the talks have reached consensus on a number of issues, despite the government not signing the declaration of principles on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, IGAD said the parties have reached consensus on the Mandates of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

However, discussions on a pre-transitional period, transitional national legislature and the council of states, as well as the judiciary will resume tomorrow.