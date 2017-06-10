NCRC Chairman, Gichira Kibara talks to Eye Radio about constitution review

This week, we look at the National Constitution Review Committee that is mandated by the peace agreement to review the 2011 Transitional Constitution and incorporate with the peace agreement.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, NCRC Chairman, Gichira Kibara talks about the progress made in the review process, major areas that have been amended and what to expect regarding the entire review process

Among the key provisions amended in the review process, Mr. Kibara mentioned the articles to do with power sharing and the tenure of the current transitional government.

GISHIRA KIBARA