CEPO responds to Kiir’s military cooperation order

A civil society organization says President Kiir’s order, directing security forces to cooperate with the UN troops is a “demonstration of interest to see peace prevail”.

President Kiir made the statement on Wednesday as he was addressing senior officials from all units of the organized forces.

Recently, a disagreement over protection of Juba International Airport reportedly almost led to a confrontation between SPLA and UN peacekeepers.

President Kiir said the role of the country’s security forces is not to fight with foreign forces, but to cooperate with them.

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization says the directives show commitment for observing the obligation of partnership for global peace and stability.

President Kiir further blamed the organized forces of carrying out criminal activities, including night robberies in residential areas. He warned them against the acts.

CEPO said this shows a clear position that the government has the primary responsibility of protecting the citizens, not looting their property.

“Some members of the organized forces that are officially arrested in connection with night hour robbery should be held accountable without any compromise, publicly,” Mr. Yakani stressed.

“Some criminal members of the organized forces are abusing the powers given to them by the laws of South Sudan. They considered themselves as individuals above the law.”