CEPO: focus on power sharing may derail peace

Focusing on power-sharing in the revitalization forum may derail the peace process, a civil society organization has said.

The forum was proposed during an IGAD heads of states summit in June to discuss ways to revive the implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement.

The summit decided that the meeting will include all the groups to discuss concrete measures to restore permanent ceasefire.

Early this month, IGAD issued a schedule for the revitalization forum to start consultations with South Sudanese leaders and the citizens.

The Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmond Yakani, said the process is meant to evaluate and ratify gaps in the peace agreement.

“The revitalization means that we are going to re-engage and restore the commitment for peaceful and stable South Sudan,” he said. “We are going to evaluate the past period as a revitalization principle and ratify the gaps that were identified as a revitalization process,” Yakani said.

However, Mr. Yakani said focusing on power-sharing will not bring any meaningful change that would lead to peace.

“This attitude of competition over power; that everything is much centered on what share can I get from the power without looking into the ultimate interest of the nation which is peace and stability, it makes no difference,” he stressed.

Mr. Yakani said the revitalization process should be based on the interest of bringing peace and stability.

IGAD has been meeting with several stakeholders to the peace agreement before the actual process begins on Friday.