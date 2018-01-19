CEPO calls on gov’t to address Zimbabwe students’ issues

A civil society organization is urging the government to address the issue of students on government scholarship in Zimbabwe.

On Thursday, the students told Eye Radio that the government decided to discontinue the program.

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization said instead of bringing back the students to South Sudan, the government should organize a fundraising for the learner.

“We are calling on the government not to really get these colleagues and brothers of ours back to South Sudan but to find a very simple solution to the problem,” said Edmond Yakani, CEPO’s Executive Director.

There are about 148 scholars in various Zimbabwean universities, pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

According to a letter signed by the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Higher Education, the Council of Ministers directed the Minister of Finance settle their arrears and provide tickets for the student back home.

The letter also added that only students who will graduate this year will be allowed to continue with the scholarship program.

But last week, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Prof Bol Deng, said the Council of Ministers had directed the minister of finance to clear the fees estimated to be half a million dollars.

Eye Radio’s attempts to get higher education officials to comment were not immediately successful.