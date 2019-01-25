CEPO asks why only one female in NPTC

A civil society activist has accused peace parties of violating some provisions spelled out in the new peace accord.

This includes the 35 percent of women representation in all the institutions.

According to the Revitalized agreement, 35% participation of women shall be observed in all appointments to pre-transitional period and the executive during the establishment of the revitalized government.

In September last year, women leaders said the pre-transition committee formed by President Salva Kiir had not met the 35% women representation stipulated in the revitalized agreement.

Only one woman, Awut Deng Achuil, was appointed to the 10-member NPTC.

“We have also send lack of commitment to implement the agreed upon affirmative action of 35 percent for women in the mechanisms established for the implementation of the agreement,” said Edmund Yakani, the executive director of CEPO.

He said the implementation of the pre-transitional period is slow.

“We have seen a progress in establishing the institutions, but we have seen a slow move in translating the mandate of those institutions into practically taking actions,” he pointed out.

However, he said this should not hinder the establishment of the next government in May this year.

“We are….appealing that we don’t want to see any postponement of the kick-off of the transition period; it must kick-off as per spirit and the letter of the agreement.”