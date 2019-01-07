Upper Nile Region: MP accuses Onlony of displacing civilians in Atar

A member of parliament representing Atar County in Central Upper Nile has accused SPLA/IO commander, Johnson Olony of displacing civilians from the area.

The County is being contested by two communities in the region.

MP Chiok Gajang said Johnson Olony, who is a commander under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar moved his forces into the area.

“He moved from Tunja to Atar County with his forces, with big artilleries and chased away the community that was in the area.”

“I condemned it in strongest terms and I call on the leadership of the SPLM under President Salva Kiir Mayardit … to advice Olony to withdraw from the area peacefully.”

However, the deputy spokesperson of SPLA/IO forces, Colonel Lam Paul, dismissed the accusation.

“I can tell you that’s not really true”

“We are currently observing the permanent ceasefire. Now why would he use an army that is going to be integrated or may be unified with SSPDF,” Lam questioned the allegation.”