Malakal area: Lack of info about 20,000 IDPs a ‘real problem’ – Shearer

UNMISS boss says lack of information about the situation of some 20,000 displaced civilians on the west bank of the Nile in the north of South Sudan is a “real problem.”

Late last month, a renewed fighting between the SPLA and opposition forces erupted in the area, displacing more civilians.

The IDPs have fled towards Kodok from Wau Shilluk, located 8 miles north of the UN base in Malakal on the west bank of the River Nile, according to the UN mission.

On Thursday, UN peacekeepers attempted to carry out a foot patrol to Wau Shilluk, but were allegedly prevented by soldiers located at Wau Shilluk, a situation Mr Shearer described as “very frustrating.”

“We want to find out what has happened to those people and provide them with assistance if they need it,” David Shearer, who has been touring the area, said in a statement.

About 33,000 inhabitants are said to be currently under UNMISS protection there.

Related stories:

Wau Shilluk: Fighting cuts off medical aid

IOM suspends its activities in Wau Shilluk