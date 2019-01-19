Central Bank issues employees job descriptions for first time

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan says the lack of job description for the bank’s employees has been a major obstacle to the operation of the institution.

Dier Tong made the remarks during the launch of the bank’s official website and job descriptions for its employees in Juba yesterday.

A job description is an internal document that clearly states the essential job requirements, job duties, job responsibilities, and skills required to perform a specific role.

It is not clear how and why the bank staff – who are currently over 300 – have been working all these years without the important document.

“The absence of a clear job description for the employees of the bank has been a major obstacle to the operation of the bank and source of complaints among the employees,” Governor Dier said.

Governor Dier Tong expresses hope that with the job descriptions available now, the bank operations will run smoothly.

“It is hoped that the availability of this job description will serve multiple purposes including facilitating recruitment, placement, promotion, transfers, self-development, training, job performance and evaluation and accountability.”

Tong went on to say that the move is part of the Bank’s strategic plan for reforms.

He said the existence of the website now provides an opportunity for the institution to share relevant information with stakeholders as well as interacting with the general public.

These include information on monetary policies, statistical reports and policy changes among others.

Bank Governor Dier Tong called on stakeholders and development agencies to help the bank achieve its goals