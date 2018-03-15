Central Bank needs to establish a training institution – FVP

The Central Bank needs to establish an institution to train eligible young graduates on the banking system in the country, according to the First Vice President.

Taban Deng Gai said this will provide an opportunity for the body to recruit young minds who will work towards the strategic goals of the Bank of South Sudan.

He said South Sudan’s banking system requires improvement to match the regional and international standard:

“Gone are the days where recruitment is done for the sake of accommodation.”

Mr Taban was speaking on Thursday at the launch of the strategic plan of 2018/2022 of the Bank of South Sudan.

“You must collaborate with our national universities, discover the young talented young South Sudanese there in those universities and you recruit them,” he told the bank authorities.

The four-year strategic plan was launched under the theme: “A credible Central Bank in fostering price and financial system stability in the Republic of South Sudan”.

On Tuesday, President Salva Kiir said the Central Bank, the government’s main monetary reserves, doesn’t have money anymore.