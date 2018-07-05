Central Bank cancels applications for hard currency

The Central Bank says it will no longer give hard currency to private companies and individuals.

The Governor of the bank – Dier Tong Ngor – says the priority of the country’s main monetary reserve is to support the importation of essential commodities such as fuel, food items and medicine.

The governor says the bank has also cancelled all the applications for foreign exchange which were earlier sent to the Bank for approval.

“The general public should also be informed that the Bank will not consider any request for foreign exchange from individuals and private companies,” Mr Tong told the media in Juba.

He says the Central Bank will only be dealing with authorized foreign exchange dealers such as Banks and Forex Bureaus.