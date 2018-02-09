Central Bank blamed for continued weakening of the pound

An economist has blamed the continued weakening of the pound against the US dollar on lack of proper banking system in the Central Bank.

Dr Lual Achuek, who is the Managing Director of Ebony Center, said since 2011 the Central Bank has not set rules and mechanisms that would control the commercial banks.

He said the Central Bank used to distribute about five million dollars to commercial banks, a move they were opposing.

“From day one since we got our independence, there were no mechanisms in place or no effective control mechanisms or an oversight mechanism from the Central Bank,” said Dr Achuek.

“It is dollars in the hands of the population, meaning it is a private property of the commercial banks and individuals and they are not in one place to be controlled.”

Early this week, the Central Bank announced that its plans to buy hard currency from international NGOs in the country to help traders import essential commodities.

This, according to the First Deputy Governor of the bank, will help reduce the prices of food items in the markets.

Dier Tong Ngor said this is to control and limit the circulation of hard currency in the country.

However, Dr Lual disagreed with the move, saying that proper banking system is the better way of strengthening the pound against the dollar.