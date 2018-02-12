Celebrate radio and sports as symbols of unity – Guterres

Ahead of the World Radio Day on Tuesday, the UN secretary-general has urged people to celebrate radio and sports as symbols of unity.

Antonio Guterres said radio is vital and reaches widest audience in the world.

World radio day is a day to celebrate radio as a medium, to improve cooperation between broadcasters to promote access to information, freedom of expression and gender equality.

“Radio reaches the widest audience in the world. In an era of dramatic advances in communications, radio retains its power to entertain, educate, inform and inspire,” said Mr Guterres.

“It can unite and empower communities and give voice to the marginalized.”

“On World Radio Day, let us celebrate both radio and sports as ways of helping people to achieve their full potential.”

This year, the world radio day is celebrated under the theme: “Radio and Sports”.