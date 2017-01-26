Ceasefire monitor killed in Wau

The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism says one of its liaison officers has been killed in Wau.

CTSAMM is responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between the peace partners in the conflict and also oversee the transitional security arrangements.

Its liaison officers monitor areas of conflict, to assess violations of the permanent ceasefire and report findings to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

In a statement, the CTSAMM says it was shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its officers identified as Lt Colonel Fadil Meil Issa.

He was attacked and killed on Tuesday. No information about the killer has been provided. It’s also not clear if the deceased was on official duty or not.

CTSAMM says the reason for the killing is not yet known, but it is assisting local authorities in the area to investigate the incident.

CTSAMM was established following the signing of the Agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the country in August 2015.

There have been reports of restriction, harassment and intimidation of ceasefire monitors in the field. In June 2016, a team leader was detained in Torit.