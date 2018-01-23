Cattle keepers start leaving Amadi

Terekeka cattle keepers are now returning home after the 7-day ultimatum elapsed on Monday, the Amadi state governor has said.

Earlier last week, the state authorities had to extend the deadline after the cattle keepers claimed they did not hear about the presidential order issued last year.

Joseph Ngere said some cattle keepers have actually started leaving the place.

“They are mobilizing themselves to move on and some of them have already started moving,” said Mr Ngere.

Three weeks ago, the governor gave the cattle keepers up to the 15th of January, to leave farming areas as per the order of the president.

But he later extended the ultimatum because he said the cattle keepers claim that they did not hear about the presidential order.

President Salva Kiir has been issuing orders related to cattle keepers to leave Equatoria.

The move is aimed at preventing conflict between the host farming communities and pastoralists.

In December 2017, Imatong State started the implementation of President Salva Kiir’s directive, ordering cattle keepers to leave Equatoria region.

However, some states like Jubek have reported laxity in the implementation of the order.