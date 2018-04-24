Catholic priest tells organized forces to respect civilians

The Archbishop of the Catholic diocese of Juba is urging the organized forces to respect the civilians.

Paulino Lukudu says the army is mandated to serve and protect the civilians.

But several human rights groups have observed that organized forces have committed crimes against the people, including arbitrary killing, looting of property and torture.

As a result, the Archbishop believes that many civilians have developed mistrust towards the army.

“I want to tell you the army to execute your mandate as expected. Do not tarnish the image of the army,” said Archbishop Lukudu.

He was speaking during the requiem mass of late chief of defense forces at St. Theresa cathedral in Kator in Juba on Monday.

“I am very sure that in your training, you have been told to respect everyone; respect the civilians. If there were no civilians, would there be a need for an army?” asked Archbishop Lukudu.

For his part, the First Vice President Taban Deng, acknowledged the accusations against the organized forces.

But he said his government will initiate reforms soon.

“There are a lot of weakness in nation building and in our institutions,” stressed Mr Taban. “I believe in years to come, that one day we will be asking ourselves where those who misbehavior are.”