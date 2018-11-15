Catholic priest murdered in Gok State

A catholic priest has been killed in Cueibet in Gok , the state minister of information, John Madol, told Eye Radio Thursday morning .

Minister John Madol said Father Victor Luka Odhiambo was attacked and killed by armed men at the Mozzolari church compound in the state headquarters last evening.

The motive of the killing of the Kenyan national is not clear.

Some shoes believed to be for the attackers were found and the state authorities are using them to investigate the incident.

“They will be searched through those shoes which are now with the government,” Mr Madol said. However, he said one man has been detained in connection with the incident.

“He was arrested 30 minutes ago [around 10 am Thursday morning] and he is now under police custody”

The suspect Mr Madol said: “He will be telling us [the authorities] who was with him and who was involved in the killing of the Father.”

Minister Madol added that the body of Father Odhiambo has been transported to the Diocese of Catholic Church in Rumbek.