Catholic church in Torit calls for an end to violence

The Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Torit, Monsignor Oliha, has called for an end to violence in the country.

Fr. Oliha said the church condemns any fighting that has affected civilians in various parts of the country.

He called on the government, opposition groups and the international community to ensure peace is achieved.

“We, the church, we want to clearly tell our government, the IO and the international community that, we don’t accept violence and we want this violence to stop in South Sudan,” Fr. Oliha said.

Fr. Oliha also called for the provision of assistance for those who are in dire need.

“The people need food, medicine, and blankets as soon as possible,” he said.

Fr. Oliha said the violence has displaced many and left them vulnerable and in need of assistance.