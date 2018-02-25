Catholic bishop blames S. Sudanese for failing to embrace peace

The Bishop of Yei catholic archdiocese says South Sudanese themselves are to blame failing to embrace peace.

Bishop Arkulano Lado Tombe made the remarks on Friday during a prayer day declared by Pope Francis for peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

Despite majority of population are Christians, they have failed to live up to the divine call for peace, he said.

“We turn the peace given to us by God into pieces every time. Even after our independence, the peace which was gained through bloodshed has been turned twice seriously with blood shed,” stressed Bishop Tombe.

“It is a matter of conscious for peace, it is not the matter of politics. This in not a political call.”

Friday, the 23rd of February, was chosen by Pope Francis earlier this month as world day of prayer for peace in the conflict-affected states of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The prayer came days after peace partners could not make a meaningful progress on the second round of the high-level revitalization forum in Addis Ababa last week.

In South Sudan, the catholic bishops’ secretariat said the prayer will be held at Saint Teresa’s Cathedral in Juba.