Only two cases of political detainees being processed -Dept.Public Prosecution

The Director of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice says the department is only aware of two political detainees who are under the custody of the security forces.

Recently, President Salva Kiir announced that he would release all political detainees in the spirit of the National Dialogue initiated last year.

Last week, the Steering Committee of the National Dialogue called for the release of politicians who could still be under detention.

But this [Monday] morning, the Director of Public Prosecution, Filberto Manyuot Mareng, told Eye Radio in Juba that the department knows of two cases only, which it is currently processing.

“We have two cases referred to us. We have the case of an official who was deported by the Kenyan authorities, and then there is another guy who is a foreigner who was arrest following the event of July 2016,” Manyuot said.

Mr. Manyuont could not reveal whether the detained official whose case is being reviewed is, James Gatluak, former spokesperson of the Dr. Riek Machar.

Mr. Gatluak was allegedly kidnapped in Nairobi, Kenya last year and reportedly brought to Juba.

Few months later, an activist, Dong Samuel, formerly Secretary General of the South Sudan Law Society was also taken by unknown individuals and Nairobi. He was taken together with another senior Riek Machar’s official.

Human rights groups have accused the government of Kenya of colluding with the government of South Sudan to deport the three. However, both governments have not officially responded to such claims.

Amnesty International reported that there over thirty individuals being detained illegally by various security organs, especially the national security.

Last month, it petitioned President Salva Kiir to ensure that those held without trial are taken to the court, or immediately released.

During the National Pray Day in April, the President ordered the release of the former governor of Wau, Elias Waya and his deputy, Andrea Dominic.