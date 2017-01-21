Fewer cases of communal violence in W Lakes

Cases of communal violence in Western Lakes State have reduced, according to the state minister of information.

There had been cases of deadly violence in the area. They included retaliatory attacks and cattle-related violent incidents.

Dan Dut attributes the reduction in such cases due to several peace initiatives and dialogues held in the area among the community members last year.

He, however, said despite the relative calm in the state, there are still other forms of crime the state is experiencing.

“What we have are the actions of criminals – those who are looting people’s properties,” Mr Dut told Eye Radio.

He added that the state government is “in the position” to find “solutions to such problems”.

Last Year, the state formed a peace committee comprising 150 chiefs, youth and church leaders among others. Their task is to sensitize the locals on the importance of peace.