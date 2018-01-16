E. Lakes reports one more case of suspected hemorrhagic fever

One more case of suspected Hemorrhagic fever was reported in Wunthok – the same area where the first cases were registered, according to the State Minister of Health in Eastern Lakes.

Earlier this month, four people died in the area after contracting a virus with symptoms that include nose and gum bleeding and vomiting blood.

In a statement issued last week, the World Health Organization said seven samples taken from patients with suspected hemorrhagic fever in Yirol East tested negative.

The surveillance team is carrying out some tests on the new patient, said Dr Mariam Paul.

“Two patients yesterday were discharged, but we received one case from yesterday from Wunthok, the same area where the case happened last time,” she said.

“Meanwhile we are still waiting for the final result from our national ministry of health to give us a final result about the disease.”

Dr Miriam Paul went on to say that generally the situation has been brought under control.

She stated that her ministry continues to carryout Public health sensitization and precautions required to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr Mariam added that the ministry has sent more samples to Uganda and Kenya for further medical investigation, to ascertain the type of disease affecting the people in the area.