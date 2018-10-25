Cargo planes ordered to vacate Juba International Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority has ordered all cargo planes to evacuate Juba International Airport to the nearest airports within the country this weekend.

According to the director, the move is to give space to the planes carrying world and regional dignitaries who are expected to attend the peace deal celebration ceremony on Tuesday next week.

“Because we don’t know the number of dignitaries that will come for this celebrations,” Kur Kuol, JIA director told Eye Radio.

The order is directing cargo companies to relocate their planes to the nearby airstrips such as Bor, Rumbek, Wau, Paloch and Torit.

Mr. Kuol said: “So we ordered all the cargoes to go to the nearing states for just date 29th and date 30th to give us the space so that we don’t create inconvenience.”

However, all international flights are not bound by the order and are free to land and take off since they are on transit most of the time, according to the order.