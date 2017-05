This week, the retired Catholic Archbishop of Khartoum and the former President of Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Gabriel Cardinal Zubeir Wako spoke in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio’s Nichola Mandil UKeil in El-Obeid, the capital of Sudanese State of Northern Kordofan, giving the history of how he started and what motivated him to introduce African-South Sudanese music in the local church.