Cardinal Wako urges South Sudanese to work for peace

The retired Catholic Archbishop of Khartoum Cardinal Gabriel Zubeir Wako is urging the people of South Sudan to work for a lasting peace.

Cardinal Wako said the public should not wait for individuals to bring peace to the country.

“I am appealing to all the people that each and every individual should work to bring lasting peace through whatever they are doing and through that work peace will prevail,” Cardinal Wako said.

While presiding over an ordination mass for the consecration of Bishop Tombe Trille Kuku in El-Obeid last Sunday, Cardinal Wako appealed for an end to the conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan.

“If working for peace becomes part and parcel of people’s daily routine that where there is a problem, we go there with the word of peace and spread the word that can extinguish the fire of conflict,” said Wako

He also called for an urgent action to end the “famine” in South Sudan.

Cardinal Wako spoke to Eye Radio in the Sudanese town of El-Obeid, the capital of Northern Kordofan State.