Bor court orders capsized boat owner to pay 100 cows

A court in Bor has ruled that the owner of a boat that capsized last year, killing six people, must pay relatives of the victims.

In October, 45 passengers were on board, when the passenger vessel destined for Mingkaman from Bor Town capsized.

In his ruling on Thursday, the Bor Court judge, Deng Akoy, said the coxswain was speeding and this caused the accident and the eventual loss of the six lives.

“Boat owner and the driver they should compensate six people who drowned in the river because they were negligent,” he said.

The two have also been sentences to one year in prison.

Judge Akoy said the owner of the boat must pay 100 heads of cattle as compensation for the six lives.

However, the Penal Code of 2008 stipulates that whoever causes the death to a person by negligently failing to realize that death may result from his or her conduct commits the offense of culpable homicide;

And upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for life or for any lesser term or with a fine or with both.