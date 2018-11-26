Capital offenses in Gbudwe lack competent court – Police

The Police Commissioner in Gbudwe says capital offenses in the State have not been tried due to lack of a competent court in the area.

According to the South Sudan penal code, capital offenses include murder, treason, terrorism, drug trafficking among others.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Major Gen James Monday says currently the Gbudwe state has a county Judge who cannot try such offenses.

“Most of the cases that have been open has been reported to the court, what is happening is that there challenge about the court, there is no permanent Judge at the movement of the high court to trial the capital offenses.”

James Monday says the last time capital offenses were trial was two months ago when a mobile team went from Juba and convened hearing for 10 cases.

He says they expect the mobile team from the judiciary to return soon to avoid case backlog.

“Two months ago the Mobil court came here and tray ten cases of murder and it was very much appreciated by the public here, so they went back to Juba, we expect them to come back because there are capital offenses which are ready now.”