Canadian gov’t deeply concerned over former Unity rape cases

The Embassy of Canada in South Sudan has expressed deep concerned over the recent reports and beating of approximately 150 women in the former Unity State.

Last week, Medicines San Frontiers said 125 women and girls had been raped while walking to emergency food distribution centers set up by international aid agencies.

It said the women and girls came forward in the past 12 days to seek help after they were raped or suffered other forms of sexual violence in Guit, Bentiu and Nhialdiu areas.

The medical charity reported that armed men, many in uniform, carried out the attacks.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, the Canadian embassy said: “The brutal attacks against women and girls not only requires immediate action, it requires immediate reflection on how the issue of sexual and gender based violence continues to challenge the full promise of South Sudan.”

The statement further said the obligation to protect citizens, and ensure their rights under the law, is essential to fulfilling that promise.

The embassy urged all parties to challenge violence against the women and girls of South Sudan.